Soccer fans, more than other sports fans, use streaming services to watch games in the United States. As a result, TV and streaming rights deals for the many international soccer leagues are split across various services. Oftentimes, this means teams playing in different competitions within one country are available on two or three different services in the USA.

Confusing, much? Absolutely. That’s why we make our Soccer TV Schedules app available for free on Android and iOS devices, as well as posting all of the soccer schedules on this site.

To watch the games, though, here are the three must-have streaming services that we recommend for soccer fans.

Best streaming services soccer fans can use in the United States

ESPN+

When it comes to having as many options as possible, no other streaming service has as many soccer games as ESPN+. ESPN’s paid streaming platform has access to LaLiga in Spain and the Bundesliga in Germany. Those allow fans to watch some of the biggest teams in the world, namely Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Likewise, ESPN+ has live games in the Copa del Rey and the DFB-Pokal.

Outside of the top five European leagues, ESPN+ has coverage of the Dutch Eredivisie, English Championship plus League One and League Two. Granted, it does not have every game from each of those competitions, but the top games are still there.

ESPN+ also covers the FA Cup and the League Cup in England. While NBC may have the rights to the Premier League, the top teams are in action throughout the season with those two cup competitions.

Paramount+

CBS’ streaming service does not have as many options as ESPN+. However, what it does have, Paramount+ does very well. The standout options on Paramount+ are the UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service also has coverage of the AFC Asian Cup and competitive games involving the United States. That includes select World Cup qualifying games and the Nations League in North America.

It is one thing to have the options, but CBS is unrivaled in its studio coverage and how it covers soccer. Paramount+ has dedicated studio shows for the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, drawing in ample viewers on the service and its social media. Paramount+ also makes it accessible to watch each game simply. Games are organized by competition. CBS also provides whip-around shows for the Champions League and Europa League. Then, during the knockout stages, a multicast allows fans to watch two games at once, and a producer switches between the game audios.

Peacock

Most people think of the Premier League when they hear about Peacock, NBC’s paid streaming platform. There are usually five or six games on Peacock each matchday in the Premier League. That includes the games simulcast from NBC. Also, Peacock has Goal Rush, the whip-around show traditionally at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. That provides the live action to an additional game. Therefore, the majority of the Premier League is available on Peacock.

Yet, the service goes well beyond that. As part of the NBCUniversal group, Telemundo and Universo have content available on Peacock. Notably, this includes international competitions like the World Cup. Each game of the 2022 men’s World Cup and 2023 Women’s World Cup was available on Peacock. Granted, the games were in Spanish, but that adds some drama with the passionate commentary.