Sling TV is launching its new Soccer Pass, an affordable way to watch an otherwise obscure channel of the world’s game on one platform. Using this offering from Sling TV, fans will have access to beIN SPORTS and its expansive array of soccer competitions. Among those is the Africa Cup of Nations, which started on Jan. 13. It runs through Feb. 11, and it features some of the biggest names in the game. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, and Achraf Hakimi represent different nations at the top international tournament in Africa.

The Sling TV Soccer Pass includes all channels beIN SPORTS USA offers. As stated, that includes AFCON 2023.

First off, the program has a 3-day trial, and it does not require any other Sling TV subscription. You can jump right into watching soccer on beIN SPORTS with that trial. It’s only $5 per month to subscribe to the Sling TV Soccer Pass. From that point on beIN SPORTS is available to all people that are subscribing. Additionally, the subscription provides access to ON Sports. Plus, there are hundreds of free entertainment channels included.

Subscribing to Sling TV Soccer Pass is more than just AFCON

While beIN SPORTS is proudly touting AFCON 2023 right now, the soccer content does not stop after the tournament’s conclusion in February. beIN SPORTS is the home of Ligue 1, the Turkish Super Lig and more. That means games like the Intercontinental Derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are available on beIN SPORTS. Likewise, Kylian Mbappe and PSG feature on beIN SPORTS regularly. After all, the Parisians are the biggest draw in Ligue 1 currently. Both of those competitions are part of the Sling TV Soccer Pass.

With all of the beIN SPORTS channels, subscribers would have access to Spanish-language coverage and the streaming capabilities of beIN SPORTS Connect. Those afford more opportunities for fans to watch games at the aforementioned competitions.

Different from Sling TV

Again, the Soccer Pass differs from traditional Sling TV. Sling Orange and Sling Blue have channels like ESPN, or local affiliates that broadcast soccer games. Those run as high as $40 per month, if not higher if you get the combination of Sling Orange and Blue.

The Sling TV Soccer Pass does not require one of those subscriptions. Instead, look at it as a way to get access to beIN SPORTS cheaper than any other way. That said, if you do subscribe to Sling TV, that does not have coverage of beIN SPORTS. The Soccer Pass is the only way to get access to the channels that have AFCON, Ligue 1, and the Turkish Super Lig.

The former of those is the highlight of the current array of offerings from beIN SPORTS and the Soccer Pass. Take advantage of the 3-day free trial before the competition comes to a close.

