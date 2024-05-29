The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Liga MX Femenil have revealed more details regarding the upcoming Summer Cup. News of the competition between the two North American leagues was previously announced back in March. The competition will essentially mirror the Leagues Cup, which features men’s clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

One specific difference in the women’s tournament, however, involves how many teams will take part in the contest. Every top-flight team from MLS and Liga MX currently features in the Leagues Cup. Nevertheless, just 20 total clubs will compete for the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

All 14 NWSL are set to be involved in the summer tournament. South of the border, the top six Mexican women’s teams will join their counterparts. These clubs are determined by achieving the most total points in Liga MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura. Tigres UANL, Club America, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca, and Tijuana are the current sextet to qualify for the competition.

20 teams to feature at tournament over three months

The upcoming tournament between the two women’s leagues is set to officially start on Friday, July 19. The 20 clubs to be involved in the competition split into five different groups. While typically the top two teams in each group advance to a knockout round, this competition will work a little differently.

Instead, just the top four teams in the group stage qualify for the semifinals. This doubleheader of the final four is in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 6. The semifinal winners will then face off for the title in San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 25.

Group A

Portland Thorns FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, Tijuana

Group B

Angel City FC, San Diego Wave FC, Bay FC, Club America

Group C

Kansas City Current, Houston Dash, Tigres UANL, Pachuca

Group D

NJ/NY Gotham FC, Washington Spirit, Chicago Red Stars, Chivas de Guadalajara

Group E

Orlando Pride, North Carolina Courage, Racing Louisville FC, Rayadas de Monterrey

CBS Sports grabs English-language rights to competition

Here in the United States, CBS Sports is the exclusive English-language home of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. All 33 matches will be live on Paramount+. However, 11 games are also accessible on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and 12 fixtures will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Three of these games on the latter channel are the semifinals and championship game.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

The tournament’s deal with CBS Sports certainly makes sense due to their current agreement with the NWSL. The network previously stayed on as an ally of the women’s league in a huge deal ahead of the current campaign. Nevertheless, CBS Sports is one of four broadcasting partners with the NWSL.

TUDN and NWSL+ are sharing the Spanish-language broadcasting schedule of the upcoming competition. TUDN, however, will air just three group-stage games. NWSL+, on the other hand, handles the remaining matches in the States.

Seattle Reign and the Utah Royals will be the first matchup of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup on July 19 at 9 p.m. ET. Mexican duo Tigres and Pachuca then face off an hour later in Monterrey.

PHOTOS: IMAGO