The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced a summer tournament where each team will play against select sides from the Liga MX Femenil. That is the top women’s league in Mexico. In total, there will be 20 teams involved, and they will play a total of 33 games as part of this competition. The 20 teams split into five groups of four. Each group has three NWSL teams and one Liga MX Femenil team. There is one exception that has two NWSL teams and two Liga MX Femenil teams.

Each side will play the other three teams in their group. Then, the top four teams from across the competition will advance to a four-team semifinal phase. Further details on the competition rules and scheduling will come at a later date. For now, NWSL and Liga MX Femenil announced the tournament will start on July 19. Each team’s three group-stage games happen in late July, as the semifinal round will be the week of Aug. 4. However, the Final will not happen for some time. The Championship match for this competition is the weekend of Oct. 25 to 27.

This tournament is similar to the Leagues Cup between Major League Soccer and Liga MX. However, the main difference is that the Leagues Cup features every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX. While this new tournament has every NWSL team, there are only six competitors from Liga MX Femenil. That is just one-third of the teams in Mexico’s top women’s division.

That said, the Summer Cup will play prominently in the United States. There is one game on Mexican soil, which is fittingly the group-stage game involving two Mexican clubs. The other contests are spread across NWSL stadiums. There is no plan in place for where the semifinals or final would be yet.

Tournament brings NWSL and Liga MX Femenil together

This competition is a major piece of growth for both the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil. With the introduction of the CONCACAF Women’s Champions Cup, North America and the Caribbean now has its equivalent to the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The addition of the Summer Cup between NWSL and the Liga MX Femenil just takes it a step further.

“Today’s announcement marks a historic milestone for women’s soccer in North America and another significant step in the continued elevation of our global game,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “We’re excited to partner with LIGA MX Femenil to create additional competitive opportunities for our athletes, unlock new rivalries, tap into our collective fanbases and continue our shared mission of raising the value, visibility and global standard of our sport.”

Groups already in place for NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

As part of the announcement, NWSL and Liga MX Femenil unveiled the five groups to see who the 20 teams will face in the three group-stage games. Again, the formatting and rules for the competition will come out at a later date. Still, fans can look forward to some intriguing international matchups.

Group A

Portland Thorns FC

Seattle Reign FC

Utah Royals FC

Tijuana

Group B

Angel City FC

San Diego Wave FC

Bay FC

Club America

Group C

Kansas City Current

Houston Dash

Tigres UANL

Pachuca

Group D

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Washington Spirit

Chicago Red Stars

Chivas de Guadalajara

Group E

Orlando Pride

North Carolina Courage

Racing Louisville FC

Rayadas de Monterrey

PHOTOS: IMAGO.