Apple is looking to build on the Messi mania by creating a second documentary on the Inter Miami superstar. The Argentine World Cup winner is already the central focus of a four-part documentary series. That one focuses on his triumph in Qatar. There is no official release date for the documentary yet.

Bloomberg is reporting this new documentary series is about his move to the United States. Messi made the blockbuster move to Major League Soccer this summer after his contract expired with PSG. He elected a move to the United States over a return to Barcelona or a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

His arrival in the United States put him almost exclusively on Apple’s MLS Season Pass. Therefore, it is no surprise to see Apple and MLS building on the potential that he brings. Multiple reports have shown his arrival paid instant dividends for Apple and MLS. Even though numbers on Apple’s subscribers are kept under wraps, Messi is helping the service set viewership records in his inaugural season. Moreover, Apple’s MLS Season Pass is approaching one million subscribers. Jorge Mas, the president of Inter Miami, said MLS Season Pass subscribers have more than doubled since Messi’s arrival.

This documentary on Messi’s arrival will provide an inside look at what Messi’s impact has been. Plus, it gives fans the chance to relive some of the already-incredible moments Messi put together with Inter Miami.

New Messi documentary on Apple TV features major moments

It all started in Messi’s debut against Cruz Azul. A 90th-minute free kick to win the game was a storybook opening to Messi’s time in the United States. He followed that up with a pair of braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City. Then, in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, Messi scored in each of those games.

Messi’s success has been crucial to both the Leagues Cup and MLS Season Pass. The further Messi advances in the competition, the more people watch. Also, Messi and Inter Miami are on the verge of clinching a spot in next season’s CONCACAF Champions Cup, a revamp of the confederation’s Champions League. A third-place finish or better is enough to get a spot in at least the competition’s first round.

There is no release date planned for the latest Messi documentary on Apple.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Cover-Images