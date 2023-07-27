Apple achieved a MLS Season Pass record this past week as three matches were the most-watched in its short history.

While Apple isn’t sharing any details about how many people watched the games, or which games broke the records, we all know the answer. Inter Miami’s games against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United were record breakers. The only mystery is which other game was among the most-watched.

Apple has been very consistent in sharing very few details about MLS Season Pass. We do know that the service is approaching 1 million subscribers (although how many of them are paying customers is unknown).

“The past week (July 19 – 26) had the 3 most-watched matches ever on MLS Season Pass, with viewers in almost 100 countries and regions around the world,” said an Apple spokesperson. “And the fans for those matches were roughly split between the MLS Season Pass English and Spanish language broadcasts.”

MLS Season Pass breaks record as interest grows

According to World Soccer Talk’s own analytics, interest in MLS Season Pass peaked on Tuesday night ahead of the Inter Miami against Atlanta United game in Leagues Cup.

“Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami marks a historic moment for the sport in the U.S. and reflects the incredible momentum behind Major League Soccer,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We couldn’t be more excited to give fans around the world the opportunity to watch the greatest footballer of all time on MLS Season Pass.”

While it’s positive news that Apple is reporting that they’re breaking records with MLS Season Pass, Apple’s insistence of providing scant details is frustrating. The tech giant hasn’t released any data on how many people are watching the games. If the number is good, then Apple should reveal the viewership details.

In contrast, FOX Sports released viewing numbers recently. FOX Sports had an average-minute audience of 155,831 for the USA-Vietnam game in the Women’s World Cup. Peacock has regularly released viewing numbers for Premier League matches also.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire