Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming service Max is emerging as a major player in the sports streaming market with its wide selection of content. For soccer fans, the highlight of that is games involving the United States Men’s and Women’s National Teams. US Soccer signed a deal with Turner Sports in 2022. It has been over a year since the beginning of that deal. That deal includes friendlies and select Nations League games from CONCACAF that the USMNT may play in.

However, the majority of Max’s subscribers are paying for the selection of movies and TV shows that are available on the service. Many of the programs available have won awards. Additionally, there is a selection of live sports available outside of soccer. TNT and TBS have coverage of select National Hockey League and National Basketball Association Games. Subscribers to the Bleacher Report add-on (currently included for free to subscribers) on Max get access to those games as simulcasts.

Max has a base price of $9.99 with advertisements. There are also ad-free and ultimate ad-free tiers that are $15.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively. The Bleacher Report add-on is $9.99 per month on top of the price of the Max subscription. Yet, the B/R sports add-on is free for the first few months of 2024. Originally, the plan was to put it behind a paywall after February. However, a technical issue pushed that date back. The games available on the Max soccer schedule do not require the sports add-on. Still, it adds to the options subscribers have when they get Max.

Range of content on Max

Regardless of all the sports, the main draw of Max remains the movies and TV shows. Starting with the movies, several new options draw critical praise. For example, Barbie, Moonlight, and Parasite are all available via Max. Yet, the content goes well beyond just modern movies. Some of the most iconic movies of all time can be found on Max. Movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Casablanca, Pulp Fiction, and Lord of the Rings all have a home on Max.

Those movies are great for one night. Fortunately, Max has a sensational variety of award-winning TV shows that are both from TV and exclusive to the streaming service and HBO. None of those stand out in modern times as much as Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Both are wildly popular fantasy series that millions of people from across the world watch. Succession, The Last of Us and Winning Time are shows made exclusively for Max. There are also classic shows like Friends, The Sopranos, and South Park on Max.

Again, there is a growing catalog of sports available on Max, and some of it requires the Bleacher Report add-on. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, colloquially known as March Madness, would have been behind that paywall for those who do not have cable. Now, all Max subscribers have access to the live sports content that is available in the Bleacher Report section. After a few months, that free offering goes away.

