Fubo is allowing users to take advantage of a Black Friday sale by allowing major savings over the first two months of a subscriber’s plans. The deal is exclusive to new subscribers, and it applies to all three of Fubo’s tiers. The Pro, Elite and Premier plans have the same savings, which means there is no better time to subscribe to the streaming service than now.

As part of the Black Friday deal, new subscribers can save $40 off their plan. The subscription will allow $20 off on the user’s first month. Then, they get $20 off on their second month, too. Additionally, new subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial on Fubo. Therefore, users can get over two months at a discount rate for the streaming service.

With no first-time payment required to use Fubo, the prices are as low as they have ever been. Even though it only applies to the first two months after a free trial, it is considerable savings for Fubo.

The Pro Plan, which is Fubo’s base offering, is now $54.99 for the first two months after the weeklong trial period. Next up is the Elite Plan, which is $64.99 after the trial period. The most expensive plan, the Premier Plan, is $74.99 for those first two months. Interestingly, the Premier plan’s discounted price is the same as the Fubo Pro Plan without the Black Friday sale. The Elite Plan has more channels and 4K availability than the Pro Plan. Then, the Premier Plan has even more channels, plus it includes Showtime.

How to save money on a Fubo subscription

Activating the Fubo savings is straightforward. It does not require a code or a special website. Instead, it is available on the base Fubo signup screen.

Visit the Fubo website and the signup screen. Select the plan you want with Black Friday savings. Start your free trial.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The subscription starts after the first week when users sign up. Therefore, if you do not like Fubo after that first week, you can cancel your subscription at no cost. If you stay with the subscription, you will get $20 off your first two months. Then, the price rises back up to its normal fees.

Soccer fans can take advantage of the Fubo Black Friday sale

If you are a soccer fan, having more channels and Showtime may not be of interest to you. That is fair. However, Fubo remains one of the best streaming services for soccer fans in the United States. Not only does it have coverage of NBC, FOX, CBS, the CBS Sports Network, FS1 and FS2, which all have live soccer games. Fubo is the exclusive rights holder of some of the biggest sports competitions for viewers in the United States.

For example, Euro 2024 Qualifying, which unfortunately concludes during the November international break, had exclusive games on Fubo. In the past, Fubo had exclusive rights to other competitions, too. That demonstrates that Fubo is not afraid to pull in soccer programs for its viewers. It may add some more in the future as rights expire.

PHOTOS: IMAGO