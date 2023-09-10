It’s a new season, and that means it’s time for the latest edition of the World Soccer Talk ebook entitled The Ultimate Soccer TV and Streaming Guide. Inside, it includes listings of where to find all of the major leagues and cup tournaments on television and streaming for viewers in the United States of America.

The annual World Soccer Talk eBook delivers the information viewers in the United States need to watch their favorite soccer competitions and clubs. Whether you’re a cord-cutter or a traditional TV viewer, our eBook helps you find all the soccer you want to watch.

No doubt, TV and streaming rights are constantly changing. And it can be hard to keep track of where to find soccer from around the world in the US. The 2023/24 edition of the Ultimate Soccer TV + Streaming Guide is updated with current information on over 90 leagues and tournaments to help you navigate the sea of footy available to you.

This includes the top European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and more. On this side of the Atlantic, the guide covers all the top competitions of the Americas. That means MLS, NWSL, Liga MX, USL and beyond. It also includes new additions such as Leagues Cup and the Saudi Pro League. Plus you can find details on more obscure competitions and hidden gems.

Get your free Soccer TV + Streaming Guide now

Best of all, the 2023/24 Ultimate Soccer TV + Streaming Guide is free to download. To download the eBook, fill out the form on the following page: Request the 2023/24 Ultimate Soccer TV and Stream Guide. Your eBook also comes with a free subscription to the daily World Soccer Talk Insider e-mail newsletter. The e-mail newsletter keeps you up to date on your favorite leagues and the top news in the soccer world, as well as the latest TV and streaming schedules.