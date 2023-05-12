Today’s episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, entitled Soccer Champions Tour invades America this summer, is presented by Sling.

Topic du jour is the just announced soccer competition that’s coming to the United States this summer entitled Soccer Champions Tour featuring Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan and Juventus. We share the details of where the games are being played, which will be one of the hottest tickets this summer, how this summer competition may be different than others in the past, as well as which broadcast networks may be interested in showing the games in the United States.

Also discussed is how it lines up against the joint MLS and Liga MX competition Leagues Cup, and if there’s enough room for two mega soccer competitions this summer.

We also discuss JJ Watt’s visit to Burnley FC and whether he and his wife will be able to do as well as Wrexham AFC have done in the United States.

Meanwhile, US Soccer made a big announcement this week, so we discuss the news about getting one big step closer to naming a new US head coach. Last but not least, we discuss MLS Season Pass in the Listener Mailbag section.

Joining us today on the podcast is one of the top soccer writers in the United States, Bob Williams, who has written for many publications including The Sun, Daily Telegraph, Sport Business and more.

Soccer Champions Tour America

Listen to this episode below:

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

2023 Soccer Champions Tour Schedule:

Saturday, July 22 — FC Barcelona vs. Juventus — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA



Sunday, July 23 — Real Madrid vs. AC Milan — The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA



Wednesday, July 26 — Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA



Wednesday, July 26 — Real Madrid vs. Manchester United — NRG Stadium, Houston, TX



Thursday, July 27 — Juventus vs. AC Milan — Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA



Saturday, July 29 — FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX



Tuesday, August 1 — AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona — Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV



Wednesday, August 2 — Juventus vs. Real Madrid — Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL