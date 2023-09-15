After the September international break, the Premier League returns in a huge way. We may not have a traditional derby like Arsenal against Manchester United from just before the hiatus. However, there are some key matchups among teams toward the top of the fledgling Premier League table.

On Saturday, Manchester City looks to create a gap with the pack of four teams on 10 points after four games. City, which has a perfect four wins from four games, travels to West Ham United. West Ham’s only dropped points came in a draw on the opening day at Bournemouth. Since then, the Hammers defeated both Chelsea and Brighton comfortably.

At the same time, Manchester United has a key game against the Seagulls of Brighton. The squabble between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho is taking the headlines at Old Trafford. However, with two losses already, the Dutch manager must right the injury-laden ship. Brighton is just behind those teams on 10 points, so it is looking to keep pace toward the top.

Rounding out the action on Saturday, Brentford travels to a struggling Newcastle side. After an opening-day win, Newcastle has lost three games in a row. Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton dealt blows to Eddie Howe’s club in an early season struggle. Brentford may only be on six points, but Thomas Frank’s side is unbeaten in its four games.

NBC coverage this weekend

Lee Dixon joins Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Earle in the studio this weekend. Then, on Monday, Paul Burmeister replaces Lowe alongside Earle and Dixon.

You can watch GOAL RUSH to keep track of the four 10 a.m. kickoffs on Saturday. Goal Rush focuses on one game but dips in to see goals and other major moments from around the grounds as they happen. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

If you want to watch the Premier League in 4K, you can watch Newcastle-Brentford and Everton-Arsenal this weekend. Remember, watching the Premier League in higher resolution requires proper subscriptions and the correct hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday Five

Saturday, Sep. 16

7:30 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Bill Leslie and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Paul Robinson.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

12:30 p.m. — Newcastle vs. Brentford. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock.

Sunday, Sep. 17

9 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Everton vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock.

Monday, Sep. 18

2:45 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.