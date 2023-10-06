Just before the October international break, Premier League clubs try to send their players out with wins. That may be easier said than done for some clubs. Some of the top clubs are struggling mightily. Others see the hiatus for national team play as inopportune based on good form.

Regardless of all that, the highlight of the weekend is Arsenal’s game against Manchester City. These two clubs finished first and second in the Premier League last season. In the current campaign, they are off to a similarly strong start. Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table is just one point. Two clubs, Tottenham and these Gunners, sit behind City by the narrowest of margins. This Arsenal-City game is one of the most anticipated games of the entire season.

Joining that game on Sunday are two major clashes. West Ham’s form may have tapered off a little bit with tough games against Liverpool and Manchester City. However, following a win over Sheffield United, West Ham looks to break back into the top spots with a game against Newcastle. Fresh off a frenzy against PSG in the Champions League, the Magpies are on an all-time high.

Also on Sunday, Alexis Mac Allister returns to Brighton as Liverpool looks to bounce back from a brutal loss at Spurs. The officiating may have hurt Liverpool last weekend, and Liverpool dropped down to fourth.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard have pregame and postgame coverage of each game this weekend. With the Arsenal game against Manchester City exclusive to Peacock, Goal Zone at the end of the day is also exclusive to Peacock.

GOAL RUSH is available on Saturday at 10 a.m., in its usual time slot. There are three games at the time. Available exclusively on Peacock, Goal Rush focuses on one game during that 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. However, it does dip into other grounds during major moments and goals.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

You can also watch a Premier League game in 4K. This weekend, if you have the correct hardward and subscriptions, you can watch Luton-Tottenham in higher resolution.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 8

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:30 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Brentford. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Andy Walker.

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and Tony Gale.

12:30 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Newcastle. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Weaver and Matt Upson.

9 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Rob Edwards.

9 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Manchester City. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.