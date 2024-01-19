After last week’s abbreviated matchday, the Premier League closes out matchday 21 with five games this weekend. There is not a fixture that jumps out among the rest this weekend, but oftentimes that shapes up some drama. The unexpected games regularly produce some of the more dramatic storylines. With Arsenal, Liverpool and a pair of teams hunting for European positions in action, there is plenty of draw to watch the English top flight.

It starts with a game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The Gunners picked up a dramatic win at Selhurst Park when the two played earlier in the season. Mikel Arteta’s 10-man squad showed grit to pull out a 1-0 win on the road. Arsenal’s fortunes have spiraled since then, and in the side’s last five games, Arsenal has just four points. The club fell from first in the league to fourth, where it resides now. A win over Crystal Palace would get the club back on the right track, and it could jump Aston Villa with a positive result.

League-leading Liverpool is also back in action with a trip to Bournemouth. Bournemouth has been a team to pull off decent results this season. In the last eight games, Bournemouth rattles off six wins, one draw and one loss. That streak included positive results against Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa, proving that Bournemouth can compete against top teams.

NBC coverage this weekend

With the three days of games, NBC’s coverage is fairly straightforward. Rebecca Lowe is working alongside Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe for games on Saturday and Sunday. Then, on Monday, Paul Burmeister fills in with Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham.

Just like last weekend, there is no Goal Rush this weekend because there are no simultaneous kickoffs. There are Premier League games available in 4K this weekend. Those are Arsenal-Crystal Palace and the Bournemouth-Liverpool game. Premier League games in 4K require specific subscriptions, though.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 21

Saturday, Jan. 20

7:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend.

12:30 p.m. — Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Jan. 21

9 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Jim Beglin.

11:30 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Jan. 22

2:45 p.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Andy Townsend.