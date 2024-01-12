After a weekend of FA Cup action to start the year, the Premier League returns with an abbreviated schedule of games. There are just five games this weekend, with five set for next weekend. For those interested in the European races in the English top flight, there are two integral games. They not only could have a say on which clubs qualify for the top four or top six. Manchester City has a difficult game as it looks to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side is traveling north to face Newcastle United. The Magpies have not been thriving like they were last season. After 20 games, Newcastle is ninth with nine wins, nine losses and a pair of draws. However, one of those losses was in a close game at the Etihad. Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game to give Manchester City the win.

Elsewhere, Manchester United hosts Tottenham Hotspur. There are eight points of separation between those two clubs. Spurs are fifth, while United is way back in eighth and just outside the European places. Tottenham responded to a rough stretch of games by winning four of five games. Spurs will deal with a myriad of injuries at Old Trafford, which opens the door for Erik ten Hag’s side to get a crucial three points.

At the other end of the table, Burnley battles Luton Town in a game with major implications for the relegation scrap. Entering this matchday, Burnley is on 11 points, and Luton is on 15. The cutoff for the drop is Everton at 16. With the Toffees hosting second-place Aston Villa, Luton Town could jump out of the drop zone. Burnley can take a massive leap toward safety with a win over a rival.

NBC Coverage

On Saturday and Sunday, Rebecca Lowe is the host of NBC’s studio coverage alongside Robbie Earle and Tim Howard. Earle will also be in the studio on Friday with Danny Higginbotham as an analyst. Paul Burmeister is hosting coverage on that day.

Since there are no games that overlap in terms of kickoff time, there is no Goal Rush this weekend. In all likelihood, that will be the case next weekend, too.

There is, however, still one Premier League game available in 4K. That is the Newcastle-Manchester City game on Saturday. You do need specific subscriptions and hardware to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 21

Friday, Jan. 12

2:45 p.m. — Burnley vs. Luton Town. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tom Gayle and Jim Beglin.

Saturday, Jan. 13

7:30 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Fulham. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Matt Upson.

12:30 p.m. — Newcastle vs. Manchester City. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Jan. 14

9 a.m. — Everton vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend.

11:30 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.