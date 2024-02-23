There are only eight games available in the Premier League this weekend as Liverpool and Chelsea battle in the League Cup Final. That also rules out Tottenham, whose game against Chelsea will happen at a later date. Liverpool and Luton Town pre-emptively played this week to start the matchday. The Reds won, 4-1, despite trailing early.

This weekend, the highlight game has to be Arsenal hosting Newcastle. The Gunners have been on great form domestically to keep pace with both Liverpool and Manchester City. A hiccup midweek against Porto tarnished some of that form. Regardless, Mikel Arteta’s side returns to the Emirates in search of a sixth win on the bounce. Newcastle has not been as consistent as Eddie Howe would prefer. Two wins and two draws in the club’s last four games are not a bad return. Yet, those draws were at home against Luton Town and Bournemouth, which are not exactly powerhouse teams. A trip to Arsenal is no easy task, as the Gunners have won nine out of 12 home games this season.

West Ham’s game against Brentford could be an interesting contest to close the matchday. On Monday, two teams in poor form meet as a potential last effort to salvage their seasons. Every point is now critical for Brentford. The Bees are just five points above the drop zone. West Ham may be putting all of its focus on the Europa League, as it is six points behind Manchester United.

The Red Devils look for their fifth straight win against Fulham. That game required a dramatic finish earlier this season, as Bruno Fernandes scored in second-half stoppage time to provide United with three points.

NBC coverage

As stated, the League Cup Final on Sunday has an impact on the Premier League schedule this weekend. A loaded slate on Saturday has six games, including the rare fixture at 3 p.m. ET.

For the four games at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, GOAL RUSH, the Premier League whiparound show is available. Viewers in the United States can watch this program via Peacock. It focuses on one game, but it shows other highlights as they happen around the grounds.

Despite having fewer games, there are Premier League games available in 4K, too. You need proper subscriptions and hardware to watch in higher resolution. The game available in 4K this weekend is Bournemouth-Manchester City.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 26

Saturday, Feb. 24

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — David Stowell and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Glenn Murray.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Leon Osman.

12:30 p.m. — AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

3 p.m. — Arsenal vs. Newcastle United. Peacock Premium — Conor McNamara and Andy Townsend.

Sunday, Feb. 25

8:30 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Efan Ekoku.

Monday, Feb. 26

3 p.m. — West Ham United vs. Brentford. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and David Prutton.