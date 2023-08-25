At what point is it too early for teams to be celebrating or panicking? After gameweek three, we might have a clearer picture. Arsenal picked up a massive win at Crystal Palace with 10 men. Manchester City also had a big weekend last time out with a win over Newcastle United. At the other end of the table, though, Everton lost another game. This time it was in convincing fashion to Aston Villa.

This weekend, there are interesting games across the board. That starts on Friday as a woeful Chelsea looks for its first win of the season when it welcomes Luton Town. Luton did not play last weekend due to the stadium construction still ongoing. Chelsea’s weekend was not overly kind to the Blues. Despite Moises Caicedo making his debut, Chelsea lost to West Ham, 3-1.

Saturday should provide a good test for Brighton when the Seagulls welcome West Ham. Brighton put out two strong performances to start the campaign. Consequently, the Roberto de Zerbi’s league-leading squad can get another three points to start the campaign.

Sunday brings the highlight of the weekend, though. Newcastle, fresh off that loss at the Etihad, welcomes Liverpool to St. James’ Park. These two clubs have high ambitions for this season after inverse campaigns in 2022/23.

NBC coverage this weekend

Friday’s studio coverage for the Chelsea-Luton game features three analysts. Robbie Mustoe anchors the show alongside Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham. At the weekend, Mustoe returns to his analyst role with Earle and Rebecca Lowe as the host.

With four games in Saturday’s 10 a.m. kickoff time, GOAL RUSH could be a useful tool. The whiparound Premier League show dips across the grounds as goals happened, but it does focus on one game. This is available exclusively on Peacock for American audiences.

If you want to watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend, the only game available is that Liverpool-Newcastle game. Make sure you have the correct hardware and subscriptions to watch the higher resolution broadcasts of the English top flight.

EPL commentators on NBC: Matchday three

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Friday, Aug. 25

3 p.m. — Chelsea vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Andy Townsend.

Saturday, Aug. 26

7:30 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Fulham. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

12:30 p.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. West Ham United. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

Sunday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

9 a.m. — Burnley vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Lee Hendrie.

11:30 a.m. — Newcastle United vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Conor McNamara and Michael Bridges.