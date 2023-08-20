West Ham United grabbed a sensational 3-1 win over Chelsea at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It was the Hammers’ first win of the season that gave them the bragging rights of the London derby.

An eventful opening exchange saw the hosts take the lead in the seventh minute when Nayef Aguerd headed in new signing James Ward-Prowse’s brilliant corner from the far post. Chelsea then had a penalty call chalked off after VAR intervention for offside just minutes later.

Carney Chukwuemeka then restored parity in the 28th minute with a brilliantly taken goal. The 19-year-old Englishman darted inside the box with poise before unleashing a brilliant finish in the left-far corner to make it 1-1. Right on the stroke of half-time, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Tomas Soucek brought down Raheem Sterling in the box.

Enzo Fernandez, who was having a fine game stepped up, but the Argentine missed the spot kick as Alphonse Areola got down to keep the score at one all going into halftime. Chelsea started the better of the two sides after the break. Yet, it was West Ham which took the lead in the 53rd minute completely against the run of play.

Michail Antonio grabs three points for West Ham over Chelsea

Michail Antonio showed great strength to first receive Ward-Prowse’s long ball. Then, he held off two onrushing Chelsea defenders. His powerful shot flew beyond Robert Sanchez to give his side a 2-1 lead. It was all Chelsea, from then on, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side dominated possession and created several opportunities but lacked a proper striker upfront.

The Blues picked up a lifeline in the 67th minute. Aguerd picked up his second yellow card for a rash and unnecessary challenge on Nicolas Jackson.

Despite playing with ten men, West Ham made it 3-1 deep into stoppage time. Record Chelsea signing Moises Caiceo fouled Emerson Palmieri to concede a needless penalty. Lucas Paqueta stepped up from the spot. The Brazilian made no mistake. He tucked the spot kick away to make it 3-1 on the day and give the Hammers three points.

The Hammers can build on this huge win when they travel to a tough away assignment in Brighton next week. Chelsea, meanwhile, looks to bounce back from this setback. The Blues host newly promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage