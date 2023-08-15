ESPN’s opening weekend of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season has two added bonuses. In addition to every game all season long being available on ESPN+ (per usual), there’s big news. Saturday’s Borussia Dortmund versus Köln match is also on ABC and ESPN Deportes. Plus, as we first reported, this Saturday will see the launch of the Bundesliga’s whip-around show on ESPN+ (as verified by ESPN’s own schedules).

Ranked as the second strongest soccer league in the world, there’s an extra bounce in the step of the 61st Bundesliga season this year. Just last week, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga transfer record by signing Harry Kane for more than $110 million. Meanwhile, last season was one of the best in recent memory with so many storylines capturing the attention of fans.

Bundesliga game on ABC

Having a Bundesliga game on ABC is always a treat.

However, it’s not very unusual for ESPN to elevate a Bundesliga game to ABC. For instance, April’s Der Klassiker between Dortmund and Bayern Munich and Dortmund was televised on the ABC network. That match averaged an impressive 624,000 viewers in the United States. Ultimately, Bayern won the match 4-2, and went on to win the Bundesliga in the final seconds of the season.

ABC also televised Der Klassiker in 2021 and 2022. What is uncommon is for a game to feature a team other than Bayern Munich on ABC. Let’s hope Borussia Dortmund and Köln, who both have aspirations of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this season, can create an exciting game.

Saturday’s Dortmund-Köln game, which is on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, will feature lead commentator Derek Rae on the call. Kickoff time is scheduled for 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT. In player news, unfortunately US Men’s National Team star midfielder Gio Reyna is still out of the Dortmund squad and is likely to miss the game due to a foot injury.

All of the other Bundesliga matches are on ESPN+ including Friday’s season opener between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt