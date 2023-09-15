Lionel Messi is playing his first competitive game on turf when Inter Miami faces Atlanta United. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the first traditional NFL stadium to host Messi in a competitive game at club level. Even if the field has turf, Messi is not shying away from the grand stage.

As usual, MLS Season Pass is the exclusive home of the Inter Miami game, as it has been for most of Messi’s time in the United States. Even if Apple is not sending a full crew to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the game will have special coverage. Saturday’s contest kicks off Saturday at 5PM ET. Therefore, it is the only MLS game on during that time.

Here is what Apple has lined up in terms of coverage for Messi’s game at Atlanta United.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Coverage plans

Kickoff time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT – Saturday, Sep. 16

Watch now (in USA): Live on MLS Season Pass.

Commentators: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman and Katie Witham.

US TV: Match is available exclusively on MLS Season Pass.

Previous games involving Messi had Apple send its studio crew to DRV PNK Stadium. However, the Apple crew is staying in its studio for Saturday’s game. Pregame coverage starts an hour before kickoff at 4 p.m. ET. Liam McHugh, Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Kaylyn Kyle are in the studio for English-language audiences. They jump straight into MLS 360 at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of the Inter Miami game.

Spanish-language audiences will have Bruno Vain, Andres Agulla and Antonella Gonzalez on the call. They work with the Spanish studio crew of Tony Cherchi, Diego Valeri and Jaime Macias.

Messi in an NFL stadium

Atlanta United is one of the opponents that Messi has already played against. The 4-0 win in the Leagues Cup showed the beginning of what would become domination from the Argentine in the United States. That win helped set up the Leagues Cup triumph, Inter Miami’s first trophy.

Yet, Inter Miami still trails Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference table. Atlanta is 14 points ahead of Inter Miami, which is desperately coveting a playoff spot. The last time these two played in MLS action, Inter Miami won. Josef Martinez secured a brace in the 2-1 victory. This is Martinez’s first time playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since leaving Atlanta United at the end of last season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire