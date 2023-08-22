Use this Slavia Prague TV schedule to help find when and where to watch the Red and Whites on US TV.

One of the Czech Republic’s elite clubs, Slavia Prague is the second-most decorated club in the country since it’s independence in the early 1990s.

Slavia Prague TV schedule and streaming links

Founded: 1892

Stadium: Fortuna Arena

Manager: Jindřich Trpišovský

Czech top-flight titles: 21

Czech Cup titles: 9

Where can I watch the Slavia Prague match?

OneFootball shows matches from the Czech top division, the Fortuna Liga.

For UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League those competitions stream live on Paramount+ in English. Spanish commentary is available via live coverage on Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and ViX.

Watch Slavia Prague in UEFA on Paramount+:

Slavia Prague History

The origins of Slavia Prague date to 1892. While the club originally known as Sportovní klub Akademický cyklistický odbor Slavia Praha focused on cycling and other athletics, soccer arrived in 1896. In March of that year, they first played Sparta Prague, igniting a fierce rivalry that still burns over a century later.

The club won thirteen titles from 1925 thru 1947 in the old Czechoslovakian league. However, it would not be until 49 years later – in the independent country of the Czech Republic, that they would win their next.

Since the emergence of the Czech First League in the early 90s, Slavia have return to their earlier form. The club have won seven league titles and seven cups since 1995/96.

Strong domestic performance has brought participation in UEFA tournaments, and Slavia has been competitive. Their best performance was a trip to the semifinals of the UEFA Cup in 1996.

The Fortuna Arena opened in 2008, and hosted the 2013 UEFA Super Cup and the 2023 Conference League Final.

