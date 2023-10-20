This Portland Thorns TV schedule has each match from one of the best-supporters women’s clubs on the planet.

The Thorns were charter members of the NWSL in 2013, and like their local men’s counterparts, play in front of one of the best atmospheres anywhere in American sports. They are also one of most most decorated clubs in their league.

Portland Thorns TV Schedule

Portland Thorns on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, November 05 07:00 PM ET Portland Thorns FC vs. TBD ( NWSL ) CBS Sports Network , CBS Sports Network , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream



Founded: 2012 (First NWSL Season 2013)

Stadium: Providence Park

Manager: Mike Norris

NWSL Titles: 3 (2013, 2017, 2022)

Other Titles: NWSL Shield (2016, 2021), Challenge Cup (2021), International Champions Cup (2021), NWSL Community Shield (2020)

Where Can I Watch the Thorns Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Portland Thorns History

The Thorns arrived as a brand new team in the NWSL when the league launched in 2013. The Thorns name comes from Portland’s nickname of “Rose City”, and the crest features a stylized rose and thorn motif. This also inspired the name of the club’s supporters group, the Rose City Riveters.

The club has shared (as of Fall 2023) ownership, it’s home ground, and the acronym “PTFC” with the MLS Portland Timbers.

The Thorns’ first head coach was Cindy Barlow Cone – now president of the USSF. They’d go on to win the inaugural NWSL title in 2013, featuring star players such as Alex Morgan, Christine Sinclair, Tobin Heath and others. In addition to on-field success, the club have been winners at the gate.

Portland has set the pace for women’s club attendance in the USA, routinely packing Providence Park with boisterous crowds that bring all the trimmings of elite support – chants, tifo displays, smoke, you name it.

In their first decade of existence, the Thorns have proven to be an elite squad. They’ve won the NWSL Championship three times, the Shield for best regular season record twice, and one each of the Challenge Cup, Community Shield and Women’s ICC.

However, the sterling image of the Thorns was severely damaged in 2020. The club was at the center of an abuse scandal that rocked the league, centering on former coach Paul Riley. The allegations led to, among other things, Riley losing his job with North Carolina, the firing of Thorns/Timbers GM Gavin Wilkinson and club president of business Mike Golub, and owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO.

As of late 2022, Paulson intends on selling the Thorns – but remaining in control of the Timbers and Providence Park.

Don’t miss a Portland Thorns Match

