This Portland Thorns TV schedule has each match from one of the best-supporters women’s clubs on the planet.
The Thorns were charter members of the NWSL in 2013, and like their local men’s counterparts, play in front of one of the best atmospheres anywhere in American sports. They are also one of most most decorated clubs in their league.
Portland Thorns TV Schedule
Portland Thorns on TV and streaming: U.S. only:
Sunday, November 05
- 07:00 PM ET
Portland Thorns FC vs. TBD (NWSL)
- CBS Sports Network,
- CBS Sports Network,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 07:00 PM ET
Founded: 2012 (First NWSL Season 2013)
Stadium: Providence Park
Manager: Mike Norris
NWSL Titles: 3 (2013, 2017, 2022)
Other Titles: NWSL Shield (2016, 2021), Challenge Cup (2021), International Champions Cup (2021), NWSL Community Shield (2020)
Where Can I Watch the Thorns Match?
Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.
Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.
Watch Portland Thorns on Paramount+:
|
Our Pick:Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More
|
Portland Thorns History
The Thorns arrived as a brand new team in the NWSL when the league launched in 2013. The Thorns name comes from Portland’s nickname of “Rose City”, and the crest features a stylized rose and thorn motif. This also inspired the name of the club’s supporters group, the Rose City Riveters.
The club has shared (as of Fall 2023) ownership, it’s home ground, and the acronym “PTFC” with the MLS Portland Timbers.
The Thorns’ first head coach was Cindy Barlow Cone – now president of the USSF. They’d go on to win the inaugural NWSL title in 2013, featuring star players such as Alex Morgan, Christine Sinclair, Tobin Heath and others. In addition to on-field success, the club have been winners at the gate.
Portland has set the pace for women’s club attendance in the USA, routinely packing Providence Park with boisterous crowds that bring all the trimmings of elite support – chants, tifo displays, smoke, you name it.
In their first decade of existence, the Thorns have proven to be an elite squad. They’ve won the NWSL Championship three times, the Shield for best regular season record twice, and one each of the Challenge Cup, Community Shield and Women’s ICC.
However, the sterling image of the Thorns was severely damaged in 2020. The club was at the center of an abuse scandal that rocked the league, centering on former coach Paul Riley. The allegations led to, among other things, Riley losing his job with North Carolina, the firing of Thorns/Timbers GM Gavin Wilkinson and club president of business Mike Golub, and owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO.
As of late 2022, Paulson intends on selling the Thorns – but remaining in control of the Timbers and Providence Park.
Don’t miss a Portland Thorns Match
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Photo: Imago
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season