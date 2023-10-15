Catch each game from Seattle’s premier women’s side with our OL Reign TV schedule.

The Reign are three-time regular season champions of the NWSL and have had an evolving identity over their history.

OL Reign TV Schedule

OL Reign on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, October 15 05:00 PM ET Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign ( NWSL ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 2012 (First NWSL Season 2013)

Stadium: Lumen Field

Manager: Laura Harvey

NWSL Titles: 0

Other Titles: NWSL Shield (2014, 2015, 2022), The Women’s Cup (2022)

Where Can I Watch the Reign Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch OL Reign on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

OL Reign History

Originally known as Seattle Reign FC, the club was a founding member of the NWSL when the league kicked off in 2013. “Reign” is a reference to the Pacific Northwest’s rainy weather, and the original club logo featured a queen wearing a crown. A pro women’s basketball team in the 1990s also went by the name Seattle Reign, which in that case was a nod to 90s Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp, who was known as “The Reign Man”.

Several big-name players were on the inaugural Seattle roster, including Megan Rapinoe and Hope Solo.

The Reign began life at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, WA. The small venue was also the training ground for the Seattle Sounders and had hosted games for that club in their USL days. In 2014, the team moved to downtown Seattle and Memorial Stadium.

2014 brought the first on-field success for Seattle, as they won the NWSL Shield – the regular season championship, and finished as runners-up in the playoffs as well. They would duplicate these same results in 2015.

After five seasons at Memorial, the Reign entered a ground share with Tacoma Defiance (Sounders reserve team) and Tacoma Rainers baseball team.

This move away from Seattle resulted in a name change, removing “Seattle” from the club moniker and becoming simply “Reign FC”.

They’ve yet to reach the NWSL Championship match since 2015, but the club has won the Shield again, in 2022.

Overseas Ownership

In 2020, another branding shirt occurred, when the team was purchased by the ownership of French club Olympique Lyonnais. The club changed colors to red, white, blue, and gold, and became known as OL Reign. In 2022, the team moved home games to Lumen Field. This means they now share with the Sounders and Seahawks – the only NWSL team to play in an NFL venue.

As of 2023, OL Groupe is looking to sell the club. This news, coupled with the 2023 sale of the French women’s OL side and NWSL’s Washington Spirit to the same new owner, likely means another rebrand is on the horizon for OL Reign.

Don’t miss an OL Reign Match

