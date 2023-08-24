The World Soccer Talk Lecce TV schedule has every game for I Giallorossi throughout the season.

Historically a lower tier side, Lecce have only played in Serie A since the 1985/86 season.

Lecce TV schedule and streaming links

Founded: 1927

Stadium: Stadio Via del mare

Manager: Roberto D’Aversa

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 0 / 0

Lower division titles: 6 (2 Serie B, 4 Serie C)

Where can I watch the Lecce match?

You’ll find Serie A and Coppa Italia games live on Paramount+. Some league games make it to TV on CBS Sports Network, but these almost exclusively feature marquee fixtures.

Lecce have never qualified for European competition. But if they do appear in UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, games are on Paramount+.

Spanish broadcasts of UEFA matches can be found on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Streaming is provided by TelevisaUnivision’s ViX.

Watch Lecce on Paramount+:

Lecce History

Unione Sportiva Lecce were founded in 1927 in Lecce, located in the southeastern section of Italy (the heel of the boot). Lecce are actually a phoenix club, successors to Sporting Club Lecce which played from 1908 to 1924.

This second version of Lecce also had early troubles, ceasing operations in 1932. But they would return in 1934 and have remained active since.

For decades, the club was mired in the second and third tiers of Italian football. They finally made it to Serie A for the first time in 1985, but were relegated after just one year. They’ve been up and down every few years since, including a spell in the 2010s back in Serie C.

Lecce have never won Serie A, but have conquered the second tier twice and third tier four times over the years. If they can remain in Serie A, the club will be looking to secure their first ever berth in a UEFA competition.

S.S.C. Bari, the only other truly “major” team from the Apulia region, is Lecce’s big rival.

The Stadio Via del mare was originally built in 1966, and holds over 40,000 fans. Tragically, in 2007, a club equipment manager was killed when lightning struck the pitch during a training session.

