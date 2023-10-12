Get the best of women’s soccer in the Big Apple with the World Soccer Talk NY/NJ Gotham FC TV schedule.

The club now known as Gotham FC is one of the longest-running women’s pro clubs in the US, actually predating the NWSL and it’s predecessor league, WPS.

Gotham FC TV Schedule

Gotham FC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, October 15 05:00 PM ET NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current ( NWSL ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 2006 (First NWSL Season 2013)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Manager: Juan Carlos Amorós

NWSL Titles: 0

Other Titles: WPS (2009)

Where Can I Watch the Gotham FC Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch Gotham FC on Paramount+:

Gotham FC History

NY/NJ Gotham FC actually began life back in 2006, as Jersey Sky Blue, kicking off in 2007 in the semi-pro USL W-League. After one season, the club became known as Sky Blue FC.

The organization was chosen to be the New York representative for Women’s Professional Soccer, the new pro league that launched in 2009.

The first pro season was a success, as Sky Blue won the league championship, defeating one-year wonders the LA Sol in the final.

The next two WPS seasons were not as fruitful, with the club missing the playoffs. 2011 turned out to be the curtain call for the entire league, as like the WUSA before, it lasted only three seasons.

However, this was not the end for Sky Blue. The club was chosen to be one of the eight founding teams of the new NWSL, which was to kick off in 2013. While some former WPS teams played a bridge season in the one-year WPSL Elite League in 2012, Sky Blue sat out and re-started in the NWSL.

They’d make the semifinals in that first NWSL campaign, but that remains the high watermark to date for the side in the league. 2018 saw the club struggle immensely, winning only one match – the final game of the season.

This timeframe also coincided with troubling reports of mismanagement and poor player treatment. Unprofessional training facilities, inadequate player housing, and other cost-cutting measures caused serious issues. Several players refused to sign for the club, despite being drafted, as a result.

The Gotham Era

By 2020, things began to turn around, however, as a partnership with the NY Red Bulls of MLS brought sharing of training facilities and Red Bull Arena, improving conditions for players. Spring 2021 brought with it the rebrand to NY/NJ Gotham FC.

In addition, several high-profile athletes have joined as minority owners of the club. These include Carli Lloyd, Kevin Durant, Sue Bird, and Eli Manning.

