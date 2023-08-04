Our FC Köln TV schedule has all the information you need to watch Die Geißböcke games in the United States

Köln aren’t the most decorated team in Germany, but with over 100,000 members they are the fourth-biggest sports club in Germany.

Where Can I Watch the FC Köln Match?

FC Köln on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 06 05:30 AM ET FC Köln vs. Ajax Amsterdam ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Monday, August 14 02:45 PM ET VfL Osnabrück vs. FC Köln ( German DFB-Pokal ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 19 12:30 PM ET Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Köln ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 26 09:30 AM ET FC Köln vs. VfL Wolfsburg ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, September 03 09:30 AM ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Köln ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1948

Stadium: RheinEnergieStadion

Manager: Steffen Baumgart

Best German top-flight finish: Winners (1962, 1964, 1978)

DFB-Pokal: Winners (1968, 1977, 1978, 1983)

Best European Finish: UEFA Cup Runners-Up (1986)

FC Köln TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Every Bundesliga game is available live in the USA on the streaming service ESPN+, in both English and Spanish. So it’s easy to find Köln league games.

Likewise, the German DFB-Pokal cup competition also streams on ESPN+.

FC Köln aren’y exactly frequent fixtures in Europe, but when they do qualify, UEFA tournaments like Champions League and Europa League are available on Paramount+.

For Spanish UEFA club competition broadcasts, look to Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás on TV, and the streaming service ViX.

Watch FC Köln on ESPN+:

FC Köln History

1. Fußball-Club Köln 01/07 e. V., a.k.a FC Köln, and sometimes called FC Cologne in English, were born in 1948. A merger of Kölner Ballspiel-Club 1901 and SpVgg Sülz 07 resulted in the club we know today.

With over 100,000 members, Köln is one of the biggest sports clubs in all of Germany. The club’s nickname and mascot, Die Geißböcke (“Billy Goats”) comes from an actual goat named Hennes, in honor of Hennes Weisweiler, a former player and manager.

They’d win one of the final national championships before the Bundesliga era, in 1962, and also the first Bundesliga title in 1963-64.

The club’s third, and to date final, league title came in 1977-78, where they did the double also capturing the DFB-Pokal. The closest they’ve come to Bundesliga glory since have been as runners up three times during the 1980s.

Since the late 1990s, Köln has bounced back and forth between the top two tiers of German football, never spending more than a few seasons at a time at either level. 2023-24 will mark their fifth season in a row in the Bundesliga, the longest spell at the top since their continuous 1963-1998 stretch.

As a 2. Bundesliga side, they’ve won the league title and earned direct promotion four times since 1999-2000.

Regional Rhine rivals of Köln include Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, and Fortuna Düsseldorf.

FC Köln News

