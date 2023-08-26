Our Elche TV schedule has every game for Los Franjiverdes and where you can watch on US TV and streaming.

The club have gone through eras of ups and downs, and Elche have mostly been a second-tier club in the 21st century.

Elche TV Schedule

Elche on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1923

Stadium: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

Manager: Sebastián Beccacece

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey: Runners-up (1969)

Lower division titles: Segunda División (1959, 2013)

Where Can I Watch the Elche Match?

All La Liga games and a selection of Segunda División games stream live on ESPN+, in English and Spanish, in the US. You’ll also find the Copa del Rey on the streaming service.

Watch Elche on ESPN+:

Elche have never played in European competition. But should they qualify in the near future, Paramount+ shows matches in English, and Univision/UniMás/TUDN/ViX has Spanish-language commentary.

Elche History

Elche Club de Fútbol got its start in 1923, as a merger of existing clubs in the town of Elche in southeastern Spain.

The club first played in the third division in 1929, and gained promotion to the second tier in 1934. After three decades in the lower levels, Elche finally made it to La Liga in 1959. That same year, they reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

This was the genesis of the most sustained era of success in the club’s history, remaining in the top flight for seventeen of the next nineteen campaigns. This stretch also include an appearance as runner-up in the Copa del Rey in 1969, their best result ever.

From 1978 onwards, Elche has only made brief appearances in the top flight. In fact, the three-year stint from 2020-2023 was the longest stay in La Liga since the late 70s. That stretch accounts for three of the club’s seven total top tier campaigns.

2015 was disastrous for the club, as on the field they did well enough to survive, but financial regulations forced a relegation to the Segunda División. They are the first Spanish team to ever be relegated in this manner.

They were sent down again in 2017, to the third tier. But Elche quickly got back on their feet. Two promotions in three seasons got them back to La Liga by 2020.

Estadio Martínez Valero was inaugurated in 1976, and holds just over 31,000 fans. It is notable for having the biggest pitch dimensions (118 yards by 77 yards) in all of Europe. The stadium hosted three games in the 1982 FIFA World Cup. One of these was Hungary’s 10-1 thrashing of El Salvador, the biggest margin of victory ever in a World Cup match.

