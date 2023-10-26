The World Soccer Talk Club León TV schedule has all the matches from Los Esmereldas.

León are eight-time Liga MX champions and recently won the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Club León TV schedule and streaming links

León on TV and streaming: U.S. only:



Founded: 1944

Stadium: Estadio León (aka Nou Camp)

Manager: Nicolás Larcamón

Liga MX / Copa MX titles: 8 / 5

CONCACAF Champions Cup titles: 1

Where can I watch the León game?

Following Liga MX requires a decent knowledge of different services and channels in the US.

Many games (including all León home matches) can be found on TelevisaUnivision channels – that’s Univision, UniMás, and TUDN in the US. Games can also appear on their Spanish streaming service ViX.

If León is away to Chivas, however, those games are exclusively on Telemundo and streamed via Peacock.

Select games are on FOX Deportes and/or FS1 or FS2. FS1 and FS2 are the only places you can find English coverage of the league.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream have all of the TV networks that show Liga MX matches.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is shown on FOX Sports.

For Leagues Cup, each game is available on MLS Season Pass. A small selection of these games (as of 2023) are also televised on FOX and Univision TV networks.

León History

Club León was founded in 1944, in what was at the time the Liga Mayor. They are based in the city of León in central Mexico, about 200 miles northwest of Mexico City.

Léon managed to stay in the top tier until the late 1980s but quickly returned to the first division in 1990. In the 2000s, the club bounced up and down between the top two tiers, before finally landing back in Liga MX in 2012.

The club’s first title was in 1948, and since they’ve won the league seven more times (three times in the split season Apertura/Clausura era). On seven occasions they were runners-up.

They’ve won the Copa MX five times, and the Leagues Cup (before it became an official CONCACAF tournament) once, in 2021. The club’s highest honor came in 2023 when they defeated Los Angeles FC to win the CONCACAF Champions League (now Champions Cup).

León plays home games at the 31,297-seat Estadio León, which is nicknamed the Nou Camp (after the famous Barcelona ground). It was constructed in 1967 and hosted games in both the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cups. In addition, some of the soccer games at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic tournament were hosted at the stadium.

Photo: Imago