Once a middling-at-best side, Pachuca has emerged as one of Mexico’s top clubs in the 21st century.

Pachuca on TV and streaming: U.S. only:



Sunday, September 03 01:00 PM ET Toluca vs. Pachuca ( Mexican Liga MX ) ViX ViX



Founded: 1901

Stadium: Estadio Hidalgo

Manager: Guillermo Almada

Liga MX / Copa MX titles: 7 / 0

CONCACAF Champions League titles: 5

Copa Sudamericana titles: 1

Where can I watch the Pachuca game?

Liga MX is shown across an array of different networks and platforms in the USA.

TelevisaUnivision channels – that’s Univision, UniMás, and TUDN in the US – have many games. Certain matches are also simulcast on, and sometimes exclusive to, the Spanish streaming service ViX.

If Chivas happens to be the home team in any game, those games are on Telemundo and streamed on Peacock.

Some league games are aired on FOX Deportes, and occasionally FS1 or FS2 (the only two networks that provide English coverage).

Fubo and DirecTV Stream will get you most of the channels that show Liga MX matches in the USA.

CONCACAF Champions Cup is on FOX Sports.

Every Leagues Cup game streams live on MLS Season Pass. Select games are also broadcast on FOX and Univision television channels.

Pachuca History

Club de Fútbol Pachuca was founded in 1901, by miners who originally hailed from Cornwall in the UK. It is one of the oldest clubs in all of the Americas, and was a founding member of the Mexican Primera División in 1907 (which evolved into today’s Liga MX). The connect to mining gives the club its nickname of Tuzos (“gophers”).

Originally the club was called “Pachuca Athletic Club”, and it wasn’t until 1908 that a Mexican-born player first appeared for the side. Pachuca was one of only three clubs still standing in Mexico in the aftermath of the Mexican Revolution.

For much of their history, Pachuca was not one of the major clubs in the country. They made the first division in 1967, but would soon fall to the second-tier for nearly 20 years, before an up-and-down existence in the 1990s.

When the Mexican league switched to the apertura-clausura two-season format, Pachuca began to thrive. Since 1999, the club have won seven Liga MX titles and five CONCACAF Champions Cup/League titles.

They also made their mark in South America when, as an invited team, they won the Copa Sudamericana in 2006. To date they are the only non-CONMEBOL club to have won the competition.

Pachuca have played at the Estadio Hidalgo since 1993. The venue holds 30,000 fans.

