One of La Liga’s smaller clubs, Cádiz don’t have much silverware in their history, and have only spent 16 total seasons in the first division.

Cádiz TV Schedule

Cádiz on TV and streaming:

Founded: 1910

Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla

Manager: Sergio González

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Cádiz Match?

Every La Liga game, and select Segunda División matches, stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish all season. Spain’s Copa del Rey competition is also steamed on ESPN+.

Most La Liga games end up simulcast on ESPN Deportes. So, as of 2023, you can see almost every Cádiz league match without needing to subscribe to ESPN+. That is, if you have a television or streaming service, such as Fubo, that carries ESPN Deportes.

Never say never: If Cádiz manages to qualify for a UEFA competition, Paramount+ has English streams and Univision/UniMás/TUDN/ViX handle games en Español.

Cádiz History

Cádiz Club de Fútbol were founded in 1910. The official registration date for the club is September 10 of that year – two days after the club’s first game (which they won, 1-0).

That first win was not exactly a forecast of things to come, however. For nearly five whole decades, the club played exclusively in the second and third tiers of the Spanish game.

Cádiz did not reach La Liga until 1977 – and they got sent right back down after just one season. They’d return in 1981, and spend ten of the next twelve campaigns in the top tier.



But back-to-back relegations hit the club in 1993/94 and 94/95, and dooming Cádiz to spend most of the next two-plus decades in the third division.



But they’ve climbed out of the hole, and since 2020 have remained, as of 2023/24, in La Liga.

The club have no major honors, nor even European participation to boast, but they have won the Spanish Segunda División twice in their history.

The Nuevo Mirandilla stadium was opened in 1955, and renovated twice over the years. A complete rebuild from 2003-2012 has made a modern ground that holds 25,000 fans.

