Antwerp is the oldest club in Belgium, and have recently returned to prominence by winning the 2023/23 league title.

Wednesday, August 30 03:00 PM ET AEK Athens vs. Antwerp ( UEFA Champions League ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 1880

Stadium: Bosuilstadion

Manager: Mark van Bommel

Best Belgian top-flight finish: Champions (1929, 1931, 1944, 1957, 2023)

Belgian Cup titles: 4 (1955, 1992, 2020, 2023)

The Belgian Pro League can be found on ESPN+ in the United States. However not every game is shown, so check the listings here for when Antwerp is featured.

UEFA club competitions like Champions League and Europa League stream live on Paramount+, so when Antwerp makes it in, look for games there.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás are the Spanish language home for UEFA club games, and ViX streams games non TV.

Antwerp History

Royal Antwerp Football Club has origins in 1880, founded as Antwerp Cricket Club. This was 15 years before the Belgian FA was even created. By 1887, a football division of the club was created.

Antwerp became the first club in Belgium to officially register with the FA in 1895. When Belgium introduced it’s distinctive matricule number system in 1926 – a manner in which to organize clubs – Antwerp was given the number one (which is now reflected on their club crest).

In 1900, much of the Antwerp team abandoned the club for neighbors Beerschot, which was the start of the club’s biggest rivalry.

Antwerp has five all-time Belgian League titles, but four of these came from 1929-1957. It was not until very recently, 2023 in fact, that they would once again lift the trophy. They would double up and win the Belgian Cup in 2023 as well, their fourth title in that competition.

Antwerp were regulars in UEFA play through the 1970s, 80s and 90s, but from 1995-2019 they did not qualify. Recently though they’ve shot back into relevance with strong league performances and subsequent European excursions.

The club’s home, the Bosuilstadion, seats over 16,000 fans. Originally built in 1921, it was renovated from 2017-2020. The venue hosted the replay of the 1964 Cup Winners’ Cup final, as well as a semifinal at Euro 1972.

