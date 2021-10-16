One of the least well known streaming providers is Vidgo. But given their low price and increasing number of features, it is only time before more people discover it.

Vidgo is a streaming service that is available in the U.S. It features an array of English-language and Spanish-language channels.

The challenge with Vidgo is that it keeps on evolving. For instance, new channels are added all the time. In addition, new features are introduced quite often.

While Vidgo may not have all of the bells and whistles that their big competitors have, the pricing is quite attractive. Plans start at $10 for the first month. For example, Vidgo offers plans that include all of the FOX and ESPN channels. Having said that, the only thing its really missing is NBC (and its sister channels).

Pricing does fluctuate, so be sure to visit the Vidgo website for the latest deals.

What is Vidgo?

Vidgo is a simple and affordable way to watch TV. It is a TV app with many benefits.

Firstly, the app will work on internet-connected devices, such as TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV as well as game consoles. Secondly, it works on iOS, Android and tablets. Thirdly, you can record your shows on a cloud DVR. In fact, you can also access the app from multiple devices simultaneously. In conclusion, all those benefits are available at a very affordable price.

If you’re interested in seeing what Vidgo has to offer, the official website offers a 7-day free trial (see below).

