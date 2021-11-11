Only launching in late 2019, Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services in the United States. In fact, as of the summer of 2021, only Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have more subscribers than Disney+.

There is no real surprise over Disney+’s growth. After all, the media conglomerate owns the rights to Star Wars and Marvel, among other franchises. Therefore, the service gathered over 100 million subscribers in a relatively short time.

Along with Marvel and Star Wars, Disney+ offers their entire animation movie catalogue. Moreover, flicks like Hamilton, Cruella, Hidden Figures, Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, McFarland, USA, Fauci, and the Pirates of the Caribbean run through the service.

A number of hit new TV shows, often pertaining to the Marvel and Star Wars universes, debut here. These include The Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision, and Monsters at Work. Classic TV shows like The Simpsons, The Muppet Show and Gravity Falls are also available.

Disney+ Access

Currently, Disney+’s monthly price is $7.99.

However, users have the option to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+. This deal comes at a price point of $13.99 per month. Also, subscribers can choose to have an ad-free Hulu plan along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $20 per month.

There is even a bundle that includes Hulu + Live TV for $73 a month or $79.99 per month (includes ad-free Hulu).Customization of these plans allows each user to get exactly what they want with their streaming services.

Accessing the Disney Bundle and Disney+ is fairly simple.Users can stream these services on a number of devices and options. For example, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices, AppleTV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Roku and Samsung TVs all carry access. Similarly, Xfinity X1, Flex, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire tablets, Androids, iPhone, iPad, as well as Mac or Windows PC.

Disney+ is available in 60 different countries and territories across the world. Now, there are plans to expand to an additional 14 countries in 2022.

Disney Bundle soccer content

While Disney+ does not currently offer any live soccer content, users can access some matches with a subscription of the Disney Bundle thanks to ESPN+. Currently $9.99 per month alone, or $13.99 along with Disney+ and Hulu, ESPN’s streaming service offers access to a plethora of live soccer matches from all over the world.

READ MORE: How to watch soccer on ESPN+.

La Liga, Bundesliga, UEFA Nations League, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, MLS, Leagues Cup, US Open Cup, USL, Liga MX, International Champions Cup, Copa Del Rey, Eredivisie, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, Denmark’s Superliga, FA Community Shield, and LaLiga Segunda Division can all currently be found on ESPN+.

Along with these live soccer competitions, ESPN+ also gives users access to the daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC and soccer documentaries from the incredible 30 for 30 series. The Two Escobars, George Best: All by Himself, as well as their entire eight-part Soccer Stories short films are all must-watch TV.

