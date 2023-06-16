This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, on the topic of US Soccer rehiring Berhalter, is presented by Sling.

In the surreal world of US Soccer, the Federation has decided to re-hire Gregg Berhalter as the new US Men’s National Team head coach. We break down the news, as well as discussing why this shows a lack of ambition for US Soccer especially with World Cup 2026 around the corner.

We also dive into what Berhalter’s record was in games outside of Concacaf, why his signing shows a complacency within US Soccer Federation to not rock the boat and to not be more aggressive, as well as discussing our throughts on the Concacaf Nations League semi-final between USA and Mexico.

US Soccer rehiring Berhalter: Listen to the episode

