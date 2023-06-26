As the richest league in the world, The Saudi Arabia Effect is having an impact on the world of soccer. We discuss the impact thus far. This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast is presented by Sling.



In the last 12 months, Saudi Arabia has been working on trying to change sports as we know it. Whether it’s golf or tennis, and now soccer, the wealthy Arab nation has set its sights on conquering world sport. We take a closer look at the reason why they’re investing in soccer, whether we should be worried, and what it may mean for Chelsea Football Club and other sides.

We also discuss The Saudi Arabia Effect, the richest soccer league in the world, how it became an unlikely soccer hub, and the role that sportswashing plays.

We also answer your questions and read your comments about US Open Cup, Premier League conflicts with college football, and Serie A in Spanish.

Saudi Arabia Effect: Hear the podcast episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.