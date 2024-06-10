At Euro 2024, the best teams in Europe will be in action. Germany is hosting the top 24 teams as the tournament returns to a singular host. Nick Webster, a TV personality who has extensively covered previous international soccer tournaments, is going to be on the ground in Germany covering the European Championship.

Webster has worked with a variety of outlets to cover international soccer, the Premier League, Major League Soccer and the UEFA Champions League. With the latter, he was the director and senior producer for FOX’s coverage of that tournament. With an extensive resume of work, He has won multiple Telly Awards for producing, directing and hosting.

He is no stranger to podcasts either. Now, Webster is providing reports and updates from what he sees in Germany during the European Championship. World Soccer Talk is going to release podcast episodes throughout the tournament that fans can follow on the World Soccer Talk YouTube channel and all available platforms. You can find out your ideal location to listen to the podcast in the link section below.

Webster provided insight on what the podcast, Inside Euro 2024, will look like during the tournament. The podcast goes well beyond just recapping games. Webster will provide exclusive interviews with those involved in Germany and Euro 2024. Additionally, he will describe the entire situation. That includes meeting fans, interacting with the cities in Germany and experiencing the culture of the area. That said, he will also have tactical insight into what is happening in games.

In essence, Webster is providing the full picture of Euro 2024 for those of us watching from home. Viewing the games on TV will only go so far, so Webster’s podcast will show what is happening in Germany.

Inside Euro 2024: A European Championship podcast

