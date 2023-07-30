Colombia caused a significant upset at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, pulling off an impressive 2-1 win over Germany at Sydney Football Stadium, a result that reverberated throughout the tournament.

Against all odds, Colombia defeated Germany 2-1 thanks to a game-winning header from Manuela Vanegas in extra time. It occurred just as the defending champions believed they had secured a point in the dramatic Sunday match.

The South American squad secured an initial lead thanks to a goal from Linda Caicedo, only for Alexandra Popp to level the score with a late penalty for Germany.

However, as the match appeared destined for a draw, Vanegas intervened with a last-minute header, ensuring a thrilling victory and three points for Colombia.

Caicedo scoreS just two days after collapsing in training

Both teams worked hard in the first half, but none was very creative. The lone scorer for the Germans, Alexandra Popp, had the finest opportunity when a deflected effort dropped to her inside the box, but she volleyed far over the crossbar.

A brilliant play by Caicedo just after halftime sparked a resurgence in the contest. She was fed the ball inside the box to avoid two German defenders and performed a mesmerizing ‘la croqueta’ by flicking it from one foot to the other.

Even more remarkable was the finish, a curling shot that found the top left corner of Merle Frohms’ net.

Caicedo was taken to the hospital on Friday, and may have scored a contender for one of the best 2023 World Cup goals. The 18-year-old became ill during preparations in Sydney and was sent to the hospital by ambulance.

Two days after falling, she was selected to the starting lineup against doctors’ warnings that she wasn’t well enough to play, and she promptly scored one of the tournament’s finest goals.

Thrilling end gave Colombia three points

Colombia strived to score again, but Germany retaliated to level the match with just a minute of normal time remaining. Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Perez took out Lena Oberdorf after she breached the defense. Popp converted the subsequent penalty, shooting straight down the middle.

However, well into injury time, the South Americans made history with a late winner. Vanegas scored a legendary header off a corner kick from Leicy Santos to secure the victory.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AAP