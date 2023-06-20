US Soccer brought back Gregg Berhalter to manage the United States Men’s National Team through the 2026 World Cup. The American possesses the best win percentage in the history of the men’s national team. After winning both the Nations League and Gold Cup in 2021, Berhalter helped the USMNT to the World Cup. There, the side got out of the group before ultimately falling to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

While Berhalter put together a largely successful run with the squad, he has his fair share of critics. That could be the fairly defensive and pragmatic playstyle he puts out. Or, many supporters thought his interactions with players, namely Gio Reyna, would cause changing room disruption.

That said, many integral players in the squad gave glowing reviews of Berhalter. For example, Christian Pulisic repeatedly stated that winning the 2023 Nations League and a comfortable defeat over Mexico are testaments to what Berhalter built.

US Soccer said it went through a rigorous interview cycle where it interviewed many candidates. Unfortunately, supporters do not have the knowledge of who those candidates are. Some may have been international coaches, even if the Federation settled on an American.

Who would you have like to seen US Soccer hire instead of Gregg Berhalter?

We do have some inclination as to who it may be. US Soccer was rumored with the likes of Jesse Marsch, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and more all had links to the squad. Even managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho had rumors swirling with the USMNT. How valid were those rumors? Well, it is hard to tell.

US Soccer did say it did not have any concerns over potential salary nor the contract status of any potential coaches. By that account, any coach was an option.

If that truly was the case, we want to know who you would have like to seen take over as the head coach of the USMNT. Or, do you think Gregg Berhalter is the person that can lead the squad to continental and potentially world glory?

Let us know in the comment section down below.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP