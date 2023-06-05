Some celebrities only don Premier League support when it looks cool. Kim Kardashian may show up at the Emirates to watch Arsenal. She was not there when Arsene Wenger was slugging away to keep Arsenal’s consecutive appearances in the UEFA Champions League alive. Snoop Dogg has worn the kit of just about every club in the Premier League, and some in the Championship. It would be hard to believe he is a Norwich City or Queen’s Park Rangers supporter. To be fair, he did represent both those clubs during concerts at times.

Certainly, there are some casual supporters. But, at the same time, some celebrities passionately follow Premier League teams. On some occasions, that goes so far as ownership.

Lebron James holds a stake in Liverpool, and he has gone to social media to praise the club several times. JJ Watt is now a minority investor in Burnley, and he is making the most of that early on.

Yet, when it comes purely to fandom, some major celebrities support Premier League clubs. This is more than just Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City or Spurs, too. Support of the top flight goes across the board.

Hollywood celebrities and their Premier League clubs

The Big six

Manchester United’s success in the 1990s and 2000s made it arguably the biggest European club in the United States. Now, the club has a number of famous followers. Justin Timberlake and Megan Fox are two major supporters of the club. However, none has made headlines as recently as Julia Roberts. City manager Pep Guardiola talked about the actress after City defeated RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The Red Devils brought up pictures of Roberts’s trip to Old Trafford from some years ago.

Arsenal also has rapturous support from celebrities, a credit to the club’s performances in the 2000s. Colin Firth and Daisy Ridley are two actors to be in major Hollywood films in the last several years. The same goes for Idris Elba, a profound Arsenal supporter, who was ‘Arteta In‘ when things looked bleak for the Gunners last season.

Gordon Ramsay may not be a traditional ‘Hollywood’ celebrity, but the chef is now extremely TV famous. Once a former prospect as a player, Ramsay had an injury that relegated him to simply support Chelsea. He joins the likes of Michael Caine and Will Ferrell. Yes, Ferrell supports Chelsea, even if he is the owner of LAFC and has expressed a clear fandom of that, too. It is possible to do both.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista supports Tottenham. And, while not an actor or director, Adele also supports Spurs, and she may be the globally famous person named thus far.

Joining Lebron James in support of Liverpool are some major names. James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, is a Liverpool supporter, as are the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Angelina Jolie. Rounding out a star-studded supporter base is Mike Myers.

Last on the list of the big six is Manchester City. City certainly has the fewest celebrity supporters, with Noel Gallagher being the most famous. The late Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series, was a City fan. Note that both Gallagher and Rickman supported the Citizens before the cash infusion just over a decade ago.

Major names throughout the Premier League

The Premier League clubs outside of those six have just as many famous supporters. Some of those are arguably more famous. Starting with Crystal Palace, Liam Neeson is a supporter of the Eagles. As is Bill Nighy, who starred Love Actually and Living.

Sylvester Stallone and Judi Dench are two major actors that both call themselves Toffees. In fact, Stallone regretted not buying Everton in the 2000s.

West Ham has a knack for late-night TV hosts. Seth Meyers and James Corden both support the Hammers. Perhaps there is a connection between the east London club and American talk shows that start past midnight.

Staying in London, Margot Robbie is a reported Fulham fan. The Australian does more than just wear a scarf or shirt from the club. Cameras spotted the actress at Craven Cottage on several occasions.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd