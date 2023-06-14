Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands vs Croatia WHAT UEFA Nations League Semifinal WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, June 14, 2023

WHERE FS1, TUDN, and Sling Blue STREAM WATCH NOW

With Sling Blue, watch Netherlands vs Croatia as well as the best of European soccer on your favorite devices including smart TVs, streaming devices, computer, tablet or phone.

Netherlands are hosting the four-team final stage of the 2023 Nations League. And they, along with the other three finalists, will be looking for their first Nations League title. The Dutch finished as runners-up in 2018-19, while Croatia’s best finish was ninth that same season. Croatia are coming off a 3rd place finish in the 2022 World Cup, while the Netherlands fell to eventual champions Argentina on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Back to the best way to watch Netherlands vs Croatia, there are many reasons why Sling Blue makes sense for soccer fans. First, at a base price of $40 per month, it’s more affordable than the competitors such as Fubo (at $75/month). Even better, Sling is offering new customers a deal where you get Sling Blue for $20 during your first month. Second, in addition to including ESPN and ESPN2, Sling Blue has the TNT and TBS channels from Turner. Fubo doesn’t offer that. The Sling Sports Extra add-on gives you access to ESPN U, plus other sports networks like NBA TV, MLB Network, and more.

Third, Sling TV’s cost savings open up a whole world of other possibilities. Since you’ll be saving more with Sling, you can add Peacock for $4.99 per month and Paramount+ for $4.99 per month to have access to all of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Other options include adding Sling World Sports for $10 per month. With Sling World Sports, you get beIN SPORTS, delivering the best action from Ligue 1 (including PSG games), Copa Libertadores (featuring the best of South American soccer) and the Turkish Super Lig.

So at $40 per month, you can add Sling World Sports plus Peacock plus Paramount+ and still pay far less than Fubo.

Overall, Sling TV has the best offering and pricing for soccer fans in the US. From Premier League, to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores and more, Sling offers the best soccer for less.

Photo credit: Imago