A small Welsh town with one of the longest names in the world was temporarily extended further. Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Wales, typically shortened to Llanfairpwll, has a welcome sign at the edge of town. The sign shows the full length of the town’s name. Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch. A betting company tinkered with the sign to reference Premier League side Chelsea.

The gambling company included extra L’s in the town’s name to represent how many losses the Blues suffered this season. Chelsea has been defeated 16 total times in the English top flight during the current campaign. The betting company added the extra letters on the town’s sign to accommodate for Chelsea’s misery.

Betting company did not receive permission for changes

However, town officials accused the gambling company of not asking permission to make the changes. Local town councilor Dyfed Wyn Jones has told the BBC that he was only made aware of the alterations because of social media. Jones also labeled the move a “silly stunt.”

“It would have been nice if they could have asked for permission or made some attempt to contact us,” stated Jones. “I think we need to look in more detail. I think it has caused some damage – maybe on the reflective coating.”

“We would like them to apologize if there is damage and acknowledge that they should have asked permission.”

The betting website asserted that they would fix any damage to the sign, but also boasted about the stunt. “Following a phenomenal reaction to the sign from locals and over one million views to our posts on social media, we’re thinking about launching a formal petition to have our sign made permanent, with the council’s agreement of course,” the company claimed.

Disastrous season finally about to end for Blues

Chelsea has endured one of its worst-ever Premier League seasons in recent decades. Despite spending nearly $600 million on a host of new players, the Blues currently sit 12th in the table. The west London team has technically had five different coaches lead the club throughout the current campaign. They will put an end to their disastrous season on Sunday with a matchup with Newcastle.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo