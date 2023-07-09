Multiple sources have claimed that a deal has been struck between Borussia Dortmund and Burnley for the transfer of highly regarded defender Soumaïla Coulibaly.

The loan contract for the 19-year-old’s first season in the Premier League will see him playing for the freshly promoted club.

The move will become permanent at the end of the season as the two teams have agreed to add an obligatory buy provision in the contract. The transfer price Borussia Dortmund will earn is close to $19 million.

Coulibaly, who was signed to Dortmund’s roster until 2026, has been the subject of continuing transfer negotiations for weeks. The transfer is expected to be finalized when the player passes a physical.

Vincent Kompany ready to give Soumala Coulibaly chance

Former Manchester City central defender and current Burnley coach Vincent Kompany is hoping to give Soumaïla Coulibaly a chance for a new beginning. Despite being just 19, Coulibaly already has tremendous talent and would benefit greatly from consistent playing time.

His majority of playing time came with BVB’s U-23 squad in the 3. Liga. The French defender appeared in 16 games for Dortmund’s reserve squad, which ended the season in 13th place.

After finishing his contract with PSG in 2021, Coulibaly signed for Borussia Dortmund for free. However, he only played twice for the Black and Yellows due to injuries and intense competition for roster spots. His last game with BVB was a 3-3 draw against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Coulibaly becomes fifth addition at Turf Moor

The English club has already signed four players in the transfer window: goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, defender Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach, striker Michael Obafemi from Swansea City, and midfielder Dara O’Shea on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, given Coulibaly’s impending departure, it’s likely that Dortmund will try to add a new central defender to their roster. Central defenders are in short supply at the Signal Iduna Park, with just Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Niklas Sule at the senior level.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports