Jamie Vardy has proclaimed that avoiding relegation this season with Leicester City would be the biggest achievement of his career. The striker previously collected the Premier League title with the Foxes in 2016. Fast forward seven years and Leicester are now in danger of being dropped down to the Championship.

“I think at this moment in time it would be the biggest achievement,” Vardy said in an interview with talkSPORT. “That’s how important it is.”

“It’s hard and I don’t think hurting is actually a strong enough word for personally how I’m feeling as a person, being here that long. Being on all the ups and downs throughout all of the time that I’ve been here, I’ve never wanted to see us be in a situation like that again so to be where we are, it’s hard to take.”

Striker has been mainstay with Foxes for 11 seasons

Vardy previously joined the club from National League side Fleetwood Town in 2012. He cost the Foxes just about $1.5 million during that summer. It would turn out to be one of the best buys in the club’s history. With the striker’s help, Leicester joined the English top flight in 2014 before winning the Premier League title two seasons later.

However, the Foxes are now fully in a relegation battle with just three matches remaining on the schedule. Leicester sit 18th in the table, two points away from safety. The remaining fixture list is not exactly favorable either. They next host Liverpool before heading up to Newcastle, and then finish the campaign off against West Ham on May 28.

Vardy ‘hurting’ over relegation possibility for Leicester

“I love this club. It’s hurting me on a personal level a real lot,’ the striker continued. ‘I’ve got to be one that stands up and be accounted for. I’ve got to give my upmost and try to help the team as much as possible.”

If Leicester are to avoid relegation, they will most likely have to leap frog either Everton or Nottingham Forest. Everton do have to face mighty Manchester City this weekend. Forest, on the other hand, travels to Chelsea.

