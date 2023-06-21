The USWNT revealed the 23-player squad traveling to Australia and New Zealand to compete in this summer’s Women’s World Cup. The squad features a large chunk of holdovers from the squad that won the 2019 competition in France. Then, there are several players looking to complete the threepeat with the 2015 Women’s World Cup crown.

Namely, that includes the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Kelley O’Hara. However, this does omit Becky Sauerbrunn, who is the captain of the squad. She misses out on what would have been her fourth World Cup with the USWNT. Morgan, Rapinoe and O’Hara are the 10th, 11th and 12th USWNT players to represent the side in four World Cups.

However, 14 players on the USWNT squad will make their World Cup debut. Savannah DeMelo features on the squad, but she is the only player yet to play for the senior USWNT squad. She is the first player to hold that tag since the 2003 Women’s World Cup.

To announce the squad, the USWNT had some special guests reveal the names. That includes the President of the United States, Taylor Swift, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, Mia Hamm and more.

Given the talent at head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s disposal, there are several omissions that fans may recognize. For example, Ashley Hatch did not feature. Then, Sam Coffey is not on the squad despite starting 12 games with the Portland Thorns.

USWNT World Cup squad for 2023

This squad is subject to change. There are NWSL games before the send-off game against Wales on July 9 before the tournament. Then, the squad is making the trip across the Pacific to play Vietnam on July 22.

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey Kingsbury.

Defenders

Alana Cook, Emily Fox, Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett.

Midfielders

Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan.

Forwards

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophie Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo