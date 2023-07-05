The move of Weston McKennie from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund is reportedly close to being finalized. The U.S. national team player has found success despite severe backlash about the quality of his performances while at Leeds United.

Despite coming so close, Dortmund lost ground on the last day of the season and ultimately fell short of winning the Bundesliga. After helping the United States win the Nations League last month, the 24-year-old saw his status rise among supporters of the national team in his home state of Yorkshire, where he had previously played.

The violent match against bitter rivals Mexico in which he was sent off was a testament to his dedication to the cause. Gio Reyna, another summer sensation for the United States, played 22 times for Borussia Dortmund in the previous season.

McKennie set for Germany comeback

Even though McKennie’s contract with Juventus doesn’t expire until 2025, the Old Lady are reportedly eager to unload players in order to completely retool their roster this summer. The Italians are likely to demand a transfer price for the midfielder in the range of €30 million (/$33 million).

According to ESPN, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund are in discussions to sign the American midfielder this summer transfer window. La Gazzetta dello Sport broke the information, and talks between the two sides have reportedly advanced in recent weeks.

Dortmund are in need of strengthening their midfield following the departures of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, Mahmoud Dahoud to Brighton, and Raphael Guerreiro to Bayern Munich.

usmnt star has significant Bundesliga experience

McKennie, who previously played in the Bundesliga before joining the MLS, could face some resistance from fans if he transfers to Dortmund since he spent the last four years playing for their bitter rivals, Schalke. However, a move to the Signal Iduna Park would reunite him with his national team teammate Gio Reyna.

Photo: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport