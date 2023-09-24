Despite Malik Tillman’s success on loan to Rangers last season, his loan to PSV Eindhoven this season hasn’t gone as well.

The situation escalated this weekend when a disciplinary issue saw him omitted from the matchday squad for PSV’s 4-0 league victory over Almere City.

PSV COACH REVEALS REASON FOR TILLMAN’S ABSENCE

Tillman was absent because manager Peter Bosz dropped him for arriving late for the game.

“Tillman overslept, so I decided to leave him at home. I think there’s not a single coach out there where you get away with that.”

“He was keen to join the team regardless, but I told him there was no need for it. He will be back in training on Sunday”, Bosz told reporters.

It hasn’t helped that no one seems to understand how Tillman might have slept in. The game was an evening kickoff that began at 8pm CET at Almere, around an hour and fifteen minutes by car from Eindhoven, where PSV are based.

Tillman fails to make an impact

The unfortunate episode is a further blow for Tillman, who has failed to make an impact for PSV since joining on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Tillman has had limited game time in the Netherlands making just three senior appearances and one u21 appearance.

He has yet to start and has spent a total of just 45 minutes on the pitch so far, featuring off the bench in the Champions League and in the Eredivisie.

A highlight was his debut goal for the club during an 18-minute cameo against RKC Waalwijk.

He also came on against his former club Rangers in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, which was interesting as the Scottish side had wanted to exercise an option to buy him permanently during the summer.

Ultimately, Bayern Munich cancelled the clause and paid $1.3m in compensation and he joined PSV in the summer who also have an option to make his stay permanent.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Shots