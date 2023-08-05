The United States men’s national team (USMNT) midfielder Malik Tillman has caught the eye of English Premier League club Sheffield United.

The group that return to the top flight this term are looking to improve for this season. Transfers have proven difficult for the club, and they have approached Bayern Munich about loaning their midfielder.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Blades sit among many European teams looking to sign the 21-year-old talent. Wolfsburg, Stuttgart, and PSV Eindhoven will all look to sign the midfielder.

Malik Tillman impressed while on loan at Rangers

Tillman has one year left on his contract with the German champions. Bayern have promoted him to the first team on seven separate occasions, and he has played in two UEFA Champions League games.

After spending the previous year on loan with Rangers, he ended up scoring 12 goals in 46 appearances for them across all competitions. The Scottish outfit intended to sign him permanently.

However, they were apparently unable to do so because the Bavarians canceled a previously agreed-upon purchase option. Consequently, there is a belief that Thomas Tuchel’s side are willing to consider letting him leave on another loan during the summer transfer window.

Player is still recovering from injury

There was hope for the young midfielder in Bavaria. With such a deep group of midfielders, it’s unlikely Tuchel will use him.

A move to the Premier League may be the first step toward a permanent relocation. In spite of everything, Tillman presence at Bayern’s training facilities has been noted as he continues to make his way back from a hamstring injury.

His injury against Celtic in the Scottish Cup Semi-Finals has kept him out of action since May.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Ulrich Wagner