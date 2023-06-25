United States Mens Team (USMNT) striker Folarin Balogun could leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window with the Gunners slapping a £35m price tag on the player.

The 21-year-old was on loan at French side Reims last season, where he impressed scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances. Balogun finished as the fourth top scorer in Ligue One behind Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette, and Jonathan David.

Striker competition at Arsenal

The striker has played only twice for Arsenal in the Premier League, and with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and soon to follow, Kai Havertz, the youngster could be on his way out of the Emirates.

However, the price tag could put off potential suitors, one being German side RB Leipzig, who have cooled interest given Arsenal’s evaluation of the player.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would undoubtedly like to keep hold of Balogun, but with game time hard to find in North London, the player will look for options elsewhere.

Balogun on his future

Balogun, however, mentioned in an interview while on international duty, claiming that he would not move on loan, but rather would like to make a permanent switch.

Balogun said, “’What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again. I’m not sure on the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present.”

Fellow Premier League side Crytal Palace are interested in the USMNT striker as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Palace are in need of attacking options up front and could swoop for the one-time Englishman. The New York born Balogun represented the Three Lions at several youth levels between 2018 and 2022.

However, the Arsenal academy graduate switched allegiances to the United States after being granted a one-time waiver from FIFA.

Balogun made his debut for the USMNT in the 3-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final earlier this month.

