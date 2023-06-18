Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is close to a transfer to London rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal are hoping to seal a £60million deal for Chelsea striker Kai Havertz, according to reports from the Guardian newspaper. The Gunners, however, will have to fend off interest from Bayern Munich for the player who is reportedly set to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea have set a £70m price tag on the 23-year-old but the Blues are under pressure to sell as they look to trim their huge squad heading into the new season. Havertz, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020, has two years left in his contract and doesn’t intend to sign a contract extension. The report also claims that Arsenal are willing to match the German’s current wages of around £220,000 a week.

Kai Havertz transfer: Arsenal move could be ideal fit

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Havertz has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and wants to play for the North London side. It is believed that Arsenal will submit a new bid soon and they hope to get the deal done after the international break.

Arsenal believe that have to strengthen their attack going into the new season and are offering Havertz the prospect of staying in London and a fresh start at the club after a difficult season at Chelsea. Bayern’s interest in the player could complicate the deal as the German giants are also in the market in search of a striker.

It will be interesting to see how Havertz lines up at Arsenal if he does end up switching loyalties in North London. He can play either as a lone striker upfront or can slot in as a number 10 or a false nine with his creative abilities. However, the player has lacked consistency in the Premier League and hasn’t lived up to his expectations, scoring just 32 goals in 139 appearances. However, he did establish himself as a fan favorite having scored the winner against Manchester City in the Champions League final in 2021.

Photo: IMAGO / Sven Simon