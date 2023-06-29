In front of 21,216 spectators at CITYPARK in St. Louis for the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage, the United States Men’s National Team defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 thanks in large part to a hat trick by Jesus Ferreira.

The FC Dallas ace, as well as Matt Miazga, James Sands and Alex Zendejas, were the only players to remain from the side that faced Jamaica on Saturday. Head coach BJ Callaghan made seven changes to the lineup. Bryan Reynolds scored his first professional goal, while both Gianluca Busio and Djordje Mihailovic contributed two assists each. In addition, Mihajlovic even netted once.

In addition to Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, and Peter Millar, Ferreira is the sixth USMNT player to score a hat trick more than once. The 22-year-old has surpassed the 10-goal mark in the fewest number of international appearances of any player (20). Clint Mathis, the former record holder, nailed 10 in 23 matches.

USMNT earns first 2023 Gold Cup win in Group A

In the 12th minute, Mihailovic opened the scoring with a shot from eight yards out. Gianluca Busio was the provider. Just minutes later, Bryan Reynolds slammed a second in. Celebrating his 22nd birthday, Reynolds found a loose ball off a corner, and he volleyed it home from 20 yards out. It was the defender’s first goal for the Stars and Stripes.

Ferreira swiftly joined the goal-scoring frenzy, notching his first of the evening in the 16th minute. Another exquisite pass from Busio found the FC Dallas forward, who extended the lead to 3-0. Not long after, Ferreira scored his second of the game. Mihailovic launched a low pass from 40 yards out, freeing Ferreira to face the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation. With composure and precision, the striker calmly slipped the ball through Archibald’s legs. Early in the second half, Ferreira completed his hat trick with a composed finish in the box.

With 10 minutes remaining, Mihailovic himself notched a brace with a tidy finish from inside the box. Archibald, despite his efforts, concluded the night with nine saves. The USMNT unleashed a total of 34 shots. By comparison, the Kittians’ mustered just two attempts.

