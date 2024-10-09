In 2021, US Soccer decided to not renew its 17-year partnership with MLS’ marketing arm Soccer United Marketing (SUM). As part of the partnership, SUM attracted deals for TV rights, sponsorship revenue, and other commercial agreements, and then split the money between US Soccer and SUM. By that time in 2021, many within US Soccer circles and in the media

Many felt that ending the partnership with SUM and MLS would allow for greater revenue growth. After finally splitting from SUM in early 2023, US Soccer appears to have made the right decision.

The financial year ending on March 31, 2024, showed that US Soccer earned projected revenues of $110 million. Just one year removed from the partnership with SUM and MLS, US Soccer is earning 243% more revenue than it did with that agreement. Overall revenue for the Federation as a whole may surpass $200 million to further establish its growth. US Soccer has taken a different approach compared to what SUM was doing.

The main revenue stream for US Soccer is now advertisements and sponsorships. Coca-Cola, Visa, Nike and Marriott Bonvoy are some of the biggest sponsors of US Soccer to help grow this revenue stream.

US Soccer is more financially free without SUM and MLS deal

Such an increased revenue stream has allowed US Soccer to be more aggressive with how it spends its money. For example, the federation made two high-profile signings for the senior men’s and women’s teams. The first of those was Emma Hayes, who is earning $2 million per year to oversee the United States Women’s National Team. Then, in the summer of 2024, US Soccer named Mauricio Pochettino as the replacement for Gregg Berhalter as the head coach of the USMNT. The Argentine is earning $6 million per year with the USMNT.

US Soccer chief commercial officer David Wright told The New York Times the growth is coming rapidly for the federation, and it is doing what it can to cash in on the excitement surrounding soccer in the United States.

“We’ve got 122 million fans of US Soccer – we’re projecting that to be well north of 150 million coming out of the 2026 World Cup. Those numbers have everyone who is connected with the game very excited. And now managing our own commercial rights, which we’ve been doing for less than two years, the receptiveness we’ve received in the marketplace is off the charts. The business is growing exponentially.”

Results will dictate how effective US Soccer’s revenue has been. Pochettino makes his debut in the USMNT dugout during the October international break. Meanwhile, Emma Hayes has done well in her admittedly brief time as the head coach of the USWNT. Major domestic tournaments that Wright mentioned will further establish growth for US Soccer.

PHOTOS: IMAGO